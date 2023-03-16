Hua Hin’s 25th Red Cross Fair to be held March 31 to April 9

Hua Hin is gearing up to host the 25th Red Cross Fair, which will raise money for numerous local worthy causes.

On Wednesday (Mar 15) Mr. Phon Krit Phuangwalaisin, Hua Hin Sheriff, Mrs. Usa Phuangwalaisin, President of the Red Cross District Branch, and the team held a news conference to discuss the 25th Annual Red Cross and Products of Hua Hin District Fair.

The event, which will take place on the plot of land behind BluPort, will feature prominent stars, artists, and singers like as Tono Phakin, Pongsit Khampee (Pu), and Thai vintage dance performances, and the “Matcha Red Cross Bring Luck”, as well as scores of other entertainment.

At the event, the Red Cross will be hosting a raffle where people could enter to win prizes such as three motorcycles, over 100 bicycles, ten gold necklaces, refrigerators, electrical appliances, and many other items for a donation of 20 baht every day between 17:00 – 24:00.

The event will also see a wide variety of OTOP products, goods and souvenirs from Hua Hin on sale.

There will be scores of food booths, offering up local desserts, fresh seafood and other tasty delights.

In addition, money raised will also help to fund various charitable activities such as distributing food packages, kitchen equipment, bed linens, medicines, wheelchairs and other essential items to those in need in Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

According to the Thai Red Cross Society, last year’s event raised 3 million baht, with 60 percent going towards providing scholarships, rehabilitating 30 destitute dwellings, organising survival packages for the poor, donating wheelchairs, and more.

Organisers said they expect this year’s event to raise more money than in previous years.

The Red Cross Fair is always well attended and supported by local Thai community in Hua Hin and expect it to be busy throughout the week.

