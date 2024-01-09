Hua Hin’s crab bank volunteers honored with 2023 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories award

The founder and team of volunteers behind Hua Hin’s popular crab bank project have been honored with the prestigious 2023 Green Destinations Top 100 Stories award.

This accolade, presented in a ceremony on January 8th, highlights the remarkable contributions of members of the local community in Khao Takiab in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable tourism.

The award ceremony, held in Khao Takiab, saw Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, and Mr. Archawan Kongkanatn, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan office, jointly present the emblem and certificate.

The recipients included Mr. Sakchai Thongheng (Uncle Chook), a former local fisherman of Khao Takiab, alongside a network of dedicated volunteers and the small fishing boat communities of the sub district. The event was attended by several public figures, including Ms. Pailin Kongphan, Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri, municipal council members, and honored guests.

Mr. Phuttachai Singthong, chairman of the advisory board of the local fishing group of Ban Khao Takiab, discussed the group’s operations, emphasizing their commitment to environmental stewardship. Ms. Kanokwan Sriarun, Director of Strategy and Budget at Hua Hin Municipality, served as the event’s presenter. Further marking this occasion, Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, presented a gift to Mr. Sakchai, symbolizing a transition from the old to the new year.

The Green Destinations 2023 conference, held from October 9th to 10th in Tallinn, Estonia, was organized by the Green Destinations Foundation in the Netherlands, in collaboration with ITB Berlin.

The conference recognized the Crab Bank Project in Khao Takiab, Nong Kae Subdistrict, of Hua Hin, as a selected sustainable tourist destination.

Hua Hin’s inclusion comes following a competitive selection process involving 170 destinations worldwide, all evaluated based on criteria endorsed by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

This recognition is not just an honor but also serves as a catalyst for promoting the site to a global network of tourism operators and disseminating information to travelers. The aim is to attract more high-quality tourists to Hua Hin, boosting both local economies and conservation efforts.

The crab bank initiative is organised entirely by volunteers and focuses on the conservation of the blue swimming crab population.

You can keep up with activities of the crab bank via the Facebook group: ธนาคารปูม้าเขาตะเกียบ Blue Swimming Crabs Bank Hua Hin

The initiative essentially ensures that any gravied female crabs caught by the local fishing fleet, being released back into the sea.

Subsequent to the spawning process, both the adult crabs and the resultant zoea and young crabs are carefully released back into the sea.

An internal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) among fishermen ensures that any berried female crabs caught are sent to the crab bank, and local hotels and restaurants also contribute to the initiative by donating berried female crabs.

Following a short hiatus, every morning from 9am on the beach next to the turning for Amazon Cafe in Khao Takiab, the crabs are now once again released back into the sea.

Anyone can go and take part in the releasing of the crabs, alongside the guidance of some of the volunteers involved in the project.

The activity has since become a tourist attraction in its own right.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/oCgqEpiNnRfKELEs8

