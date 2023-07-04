Hua Hin’s ever popular nightspot returns: The Beer House at Hilton Hua Hin is back and it’s better than ever

The vibrant nightspot returns with a refreshed menu and exciting weekly events

Great news for all the night owls and party lovers in Hua Hin!

After a long hiatus, the renowned Beer House at Hilton Hua Hin Resort and Spa has once again swung open its doors, marking the return of one of the city’s most popular nighttime venues.

With its lively atmosphere, friendly staff, and an extensive selection of food and drinks, the Beer House promises to deliver unforgettable experiences to both locals and tourists alike.

Situated in the heart of Hua Hin, the Beer House is a haven for those seeking a vibrant ambience, good company, and great food and beverages.

Its reputation for hosting memorable evenings has been reestablished as it reopens, now featuring a refreshed menu that offers an array of culinary delights.

From scrumptious Mexican cuisine to mouthwatering burgers and chicken wings, the Beer House has crafted a diverse menu that caters to various tastes.

Among the highlights of the new menu are the deep-fried cheesy Jalapeños, which come highly recommended for those craving a flavourful kick.

Additionally, the BBQ chicken wings are a must-try, perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection. However, the crown jewel of the menu is undoubtedly the “Big Bacon Burger.”

Composed with brioche bread, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon, this succulent and flavorful creation is hailed as one of the best burgers in all of Hua Hin.

Aside from its enticing menu and atmosphere, the Beer House has some exceptional entertainment offerings.

With a dedicated focus on keeping the energy alive, the venue hosts live bands and resident DJs on a regular basis.

Additionally, for special events and occasions, the Beer House raises the bar even higher by inviting guest and international DJs to take the spotlight, ensuring brilliant nights filled with pulsating beats and non-stop dancing.

Every Thursday, the pub hosts a ladies night, where women are treated to two complimentary drinks as they revel in the energetic atmosphere.

And as the weekend draws to a close, Sundays offer a special treat with a generous 50% off selected drinks (beers, wines, cocktails and spirits), allowing visitors to bid farewell to the weekend in style.

Open Thursday to Sunday, from 8 pm to 2 am, the Beer House invites locals, expatriates, and tourists to experience its renewed energy and vibrant offerings.

Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day at work or celebrate a special occasion with friends, this iconic establishment provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable night out.

With live music performances, DJ sets, and even karaoke nights, the Beer House ensures there’s never a dull moment within its walls.

In the past, the Beer House has earned its reputation as a popular hangout spot for locals, expatriates, and tourists alike.

Now, with its reopening, it promises to be better than ever, offering a delightful blend of entertainment, gastronomy, and a welcoming atmosphere that invites guests to create lasting memories once more.

Gather your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and head over to the Beer House at Hilton Hua Hin Resort and Spa for a night you won’t soon forget.

Experience the revival of this legendary nightspot and let the good times roll once again!

For the latest updates on upcoming events, promotions, and all things Beer House, be sure to visit their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeerHouse.HiltonHuaHin.

Hit that “like” button and be the first to know about the thrilling happenings at the Beer House!

☎ +66 (0) 32 538 999

📲 Line Messenger @hiltonhuahin

✉ fb.huahin@hilton.com

💻 www.hilton.com/huahin

📱 facebook.com/BeerHouse.HiltonHuaHin

