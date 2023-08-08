Hua Hin’s music community rallies to support local bluesman, Ped, with benefit gig

The tight-knit Hua Hin music community is banding together to support one of its beloved members, Ped Bluesman, who was recently seriously injured in a motorcycle accident.

The event, aptly titled “Friends Helping Friends,” aims to both celebrate Ped’s contributions to the music scene and help alleviate the mounting medical bills resulting from his injuries.

The benefit concert is slated for Sunday, August 13, at the Rock Zone on Soi West Canal, starting at 6:00 p.m. and running till midnight. For those familiar with Hua Hin’s vibrant music culture, the evening promises not just an outpouring of support for Ped but also an exhibition of the city’s top-tier musical talents.

Ped’s accident has not only left him incapacitated from performing, a significant blow to his livelihood, but also saddled him with spiralling hospital costs. However, true to the spirit of the community, local musicians and Ped’s numerous friends have mobilised swiftly to organise this fundraiser.

“Friends Helping Friends” will feature nine bands, each taking to the stage to express their solidarity and appreciation for Ped. The schedule for the evening is as follows:

6.00pm-6.30pm: Sompoht Band

6.40pm-7.10pm: Say Cheeze

7.20pm-7.50pm: Stone Head Band

8.00pm-8.30pm: Thairish Band

8.40pm-9.10pm: Little Boy

9.20pm-9.50pm: Sabee Hight

10.00pm-10.30pm: Young Spirit

10.40pm-11.10pm: Zuperjune & The Colour

11.20pm-Midnight: The Answer

All proceeds and tips from the concert will directly benefit Ped and his family during this challenging time.

