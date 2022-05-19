Hua Hin’s Saphan Pla Walking Street closes permanently

The walking street located on the Saphan Pla fishing pier has closed permanently, it has been announced.

The walking street’s organizers confirmed the closure on Wednesday (May 18).

Saphan Pla is Hua Hin’s main fishing pier and has been hosting a walking street every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening for a number of years.

The walking street included food vendors and stalls the length of the pier and was popular with locals and tourists alike who were able to eat and enjoy the views along Hua Hin’s coast.

The walking had temporarily closed due to the pandemic but resumed in November 2021.

However, it has now been announced the walking street has closed permanently.

The announcement of the permanent closure was met with disappointment from people commenting on social media.

“What a pity, I had planned to visit this week”, wrote one user.

“It’s a good place to sit, eat and enjoy the scenery. It’s sad that it has closed”, wrote another.

