Hua Hin’s water supply set to be improved after signing of new MOU

As part of a move to bolster Hua Hin’s water supply, local officials gathered at the Hua Hin Municipal Office on April 1, 2024, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at increasing the volume of raw water available for tap water production.

This agreement between Hua Hin Municipality and the Irrigation Office No. 14 promises to solve the recent issues regarding a lack of water being supplied to different parts of Hua Hin.

Officials say the agreement will ensure a stable water supply to meet the town’s current demand.

The ceremony saw Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, alongside Mr. Atichat Chaiyasi, Deputy Mayor, co-sign the MOU with key figures from the Irrigation Office No. 14 and the Phetchaburi Water Supply and Maintenance Project in attendance.

Among those also present were Mr. Naresuan Songthong, Director of the Irrigation Office No. 14, and Mr. Teeravit Ngernpia, Director of the Phetchaburi Water Supply and Maintenance Project.

This agreement facilitates the operation of a water pumping system along with the development of the Phetchaburi – Hua Hin infrastructure in Phetchaburi Province, aiming to increase the raw water supply for Hua Hin’s water production facilities.

Following the signing, officials visited the HDPE pipeline connection point, a critical component of the project designed to integrate raw water into the existing GRP pipeline system and direct it to the Damnoen Kasem water production plant.

Mayor Wutthikul highlighted the importance of this agreement, noting that Hua Hin currently sources 90% of its raw water from the Pranburi Dam and the remaining 10% from the Phetchaburi Dam.

The project, aimed at enhancing the supply of raw water for tap water production in Hua Hin and the neighboring Cha-am district, has been a cornerstone of the region’s sustainable development strategy for tourism since 2017.

The completion of the HDPE pipeline project is seen as a critical step forward in resolving Hua Hin’s tap water supply challenges.

The new MOU underscores a proactive approach to ensuring the availability of essential resources for Hua Hin’s residents and visitors alike, reflecting a commitment to addressing the local population’s needs efficiently and sustainably.

