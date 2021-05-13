Huge publicity campaign planned for Prachuap Khiri Khan after number of people signing up for COVID-19 jabs falls short of target

The number of people who have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine in Prachuap Khiri Khan is below the provincial target, governor Phallop Singhaseni has revealed.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday (May 13), Mr Phallop announced plans to launch a large-scale publicity campaign inviting people to register for a COVID-19 jab.

Mr Phallop said teams of volunteers, health workers and municipal staff will go door to door in a bid to educate the public about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination

Mr Phallop said that around 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been given to people in the province so far, with just 9,293 people having received both doses. Most of those given the vaccine are front line medical workers.

The target is to vaccinate 70 percent of the population of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, some 385,000 people.

However, less than 15,000 people of those eligible – the over 60s and those suffering from one of seven chronic diseases* – have registered to receive the vaccine.

Mr Phallop said the number of people registered is fewer than it should be.

In order to get more people to register for the vaccine, Mr Phallop has tasked every district sheriff throughout the province to organise teams to go into communities and villages.

Locals should be encouraged to get vaccinated in order to help build herd immunity and reduce the risk of infection, illness and death, Mr Phallop said.

The next mass rollout of the vaccine in Prachuap Khiri Khan province will begin between June 7 to 11 and will take place at 18 locations across all eight districts.

The news comes as provincial health officials on Thursday announced 41 confirmed new COVID-19 cases – the highest number of new cases in a week.

Most of the cases are linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory located on the Cha-Am/Pranburi bypass road, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Provincial Public Health Doctor said.

It was also announced that disinfecting and cleaning of venues such as shopping malls, restaurants and markets will be increased throughout the province.

*seven chronic diseases: chronic kidney disease, heart disease, respiratory disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes and cancer.

