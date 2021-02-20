Hundreds more shops and hotels charged for defrauding government’s travel subsidy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has filed charges against 934 more hotels and shops for false claims on the government’s “Rao Thiew Duey Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy scheme, estimated to a 1.7 billion baht worth of damage.

TAT Deputy Governor Somradee Chitchong, together with legal staff on Friday filed the complaints at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok without disclosing any details to the reporters.

However, CSD Deputy Commander Pol Col Anek Taosupab said the complaint pin-pointed 448 hotels and 486 shops, of which mostly were from the southern tourist provinces.

Their alleged claims included false check-ins at hotels and overcharging on bills, all used to reimburse in the government’s travel subsidies.

Source: Bangkok Post

