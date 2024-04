Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea will open a pop up store in Hua Hin at the end of May.

The store will be in Hua Hin from 31 May through 2 June.

The store, the location of which is yet to be confirmed, will be sell a small selection of items from its special collection.

Ikea says its pop up store will be “packed with exciting activities and items to make your life at home better”.

comments