Illegal Chinese casino in Pattaya busted during curfew hours

Police from several units, including the Transnational Crime Unit of Chon Buri, led a raid last night on an illegal casino in Pattaya where nearly a dozen people were caught in action. It was located above a Chinese restaurant.

Police raided the Fu Manow Chinese restaurant at about 10:15 pm after a tip that there was an illegal gathering happening in a VIP room above the restaurant. Such a meeting already violates the current national curfew period of 10:00 pm to 4:00 am, under the Emergency Decree to help stop spread of the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Police found a stylish VIP karaoke room on the second floor along with ten people gambling; seven Chinese men, two Thai women and a Russian woman.

The owner of the restaurant, 50 year old “Beijing Heilongjiang” (obviously an alias) was immediately arrested. He faces multiple charges including providing gambling facilities, violating the Thai Emergency Decree, curfew violations and possibly other charges as well.

The ten unnamed gamblers will also face significant charges including violating the Emergency Decree, gambling and curfew violations. All were arrested and taken to Pattaya Police Station.

Violation of the Emergency Decree carries penalties of fines of up to a 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in prison.

To watch video: https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/illegal-chinese-casino-in-pattaya-operating-after-curfew-video

Source: Pattaya News

