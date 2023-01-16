INFO: Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus schedule

The schedule for the Hua Hin to Suvarnabhumi Airport bus service has been updated and a new boarding location added in Cha Am.

Departure from Hua Hin

06:00, 08:00, 10:00, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00

325 THB

Departure from Suvarnabhumi

07:30, 09:30, 10:30, 12:00, 14:30, 16:00, 18:00

325 THB

Boarding locations

Hua Hin Bus Station: https://goo.gl/maps/mdUAc1sQJD6o3FT76

In front of Government Savings Bank, Cha-am: https://goo.gl/maps/J8vzeGVt4cDgcEfM8

Hua Hin – Pattaya Service

The departure time of the bus service to Pattaya remains unchanged: 11:00, priced at 473 baht.

Tickets can be bought in person from the counter at the bus station or via the website: https://airporthuahinbus.com/

