Inside Habita Seaview at BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin

If you are in Hua Hin and are looking for a change of scene but don’t want to travel, BaBa Beach Club and the new Habita Seaview make for a perfect midweek or weekend getaway.

Habita Seaview is the newest addition to the luxury portfolio at BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin.

A 12 storey, 47 room hotel, comprising 46 suites and 1 penthouse, all of which have a private outdoor terrace offering unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean and pool.

Suites are available in five different room types: Baba Suite (63 sq.m), Baba Suite Corner (90 sq.m), Baba Grand Suite (94 sq.m), Baba Grand Suite Corner (125 sq.m), and 1 Baba Mama Penthouse (355 sq.m).

All suites include a host of modern features, such as an oversized bathtub and a Bose or JBL sound system and iPod, complete with Baba Beach Club curated playlists – perfect for music lovers.

Each suite also includes a complimentary mini bar and Nespresso machine which are replenished daily at no extra charge.

In addition to the spacious and superbly appointed guest suites, it is the range of family friendly and other facilities and services at Habita Seaview that really appeal.

Baba Kidz offers a safe, gadget free and spacious play area for children, which includes an indoor slide and play zone, table football and climbing wall.

Habita Seaview also includes a Baba Space, a spectacular 220 person capacity chateaux-like ballroom that can be divided into two smaller ball rooms, which offers the ideal venue for a business meeting, conference or private party.

The fully equipped fitness centre is complete with a Muay Thai ring, while personal training sessions are also available to those who want to work up a sweat.

The swanky Cool Spa offers a chance to unwind and escape with its range of modern treatments infused with ancient local healing rituals and techniques for limitless comfort.

Guests staying at Habita Seaview also have unparalleled access to the two swimming pools, beachfront and beach club, accompanied by a soundtrack that includes an extensive playlist of Soul, Funk and laid back beats.

When it comes to dining, there’s an array of options, but head to Baba Soul Food for modern eastern cuisine and classic western plates available throughout the day, where the home cooked regional flavours push the ambitions of Thai food.

The Gaeng Poo – crab meat in yellow curry – is a must try, as is the Kalbi Long Bone cooked fresh from the grill.

And for the kids, Soul Food offers an excellent children’s menu with a number of healthy options alongside some firm favourites.

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin

758 Phetkasem Rd., Cha Am

032 899 130

www.bababeachclub.com

huahin@bababeachclub.com

facebook.com/BabaBeachClubHuaHin

