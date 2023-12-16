Inspection of new Hua Hin Train Station ahead of inauguration

Officials on Saturday (Dec 16) conducted a detailed inspection of the new Hua Hin Train Station, marking a significant milestone in the development of the southern dual-track railway line.

The opening of the new station is fundamental in enhancing Thailand’s railway infrastructure, particularly in the southern region, stretching from Nakhon Pathom to Chumphon.

At 9:30 AM, Mr. Surapong Piyachot, the Assistant Deputy Minister of Transport, accompanied by the Ministry of Transport’s management team, arrived in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. They were warmly received by Mr. Ongarj Thongniramol, the Vice Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, along with Ms. Tawiporn Permtawi, the Transport Officer of the province, various government officials, and representatives from related agencies.

The inspection began at the newly operational Hua Hin (New) Railway Station, Thailand’s first elevated station with a 4.2 km long underpass, located less than 100 metres from the historical station.

Operational since December 11, the station is a modern addition to the region’s transportation infrastructure. The team listened to briefings on the readiness of the southern dual-track railway, encompassing the Phase 1 section from Ban Khu Bua to Saplee, and received updates on the ongoing Phase 2 projects extending from Chumphon to Surat Thani, Surat Thani to Hat Yai Junction – Songkhla, and Hat Yai Junction to Padang Besar.

Mr. Nirut Maneephan, the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, presented a report on the railway’s readiness and the integration plans for transportation infrastructure development. These plans include the Landbridge project, which aims to connect the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, and railway expansions connecting key industrial estates.

In a significant move to preserve the region’s heritage, Mr. Piyachot and his team also visited the original Hua Hin Station. Having served the community for 112 years, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is promoting this historical landmark as a new tourist attraction in the Hua Hin District. Additionally, the team inspected the Hua Hin Air Traffic Control Tower.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader policy to transition from road to rail transportation, aiming to reduce logistics costs, enhance safety, and minimize accidents at railway-road crossings.

The construction of the Southern Dual-track Railway Project from Nakhon Pathom to Hua Hin has achieved over 97% completion. The first phase, spanning 348 kilometers from Ban Khu Bua Station in Ratchaburi Province to Saplee Station in Chumphon Province, was inaugurated on December 15, 2023.

The second phase, extending from Nakhon Pathom Station to Ban Khu Bua, is scheduled to open in April 2027. To date, 24 out of 30 railway overpasses and vehicle underpasses have been completed, further enhancing public safety at railway-road intersections.

