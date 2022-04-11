Inspiring students share their big ideas during TEDx event at Stamford University

Stamford International University hosted the TEDx STIUHuaHin event at its Hua Hin Campus on April 8.

The event welcomed five student speakers, Jameena Ratanaphithayaporn, Aonkanya Chaimun, Ketsarin Jianpruthiwet, Ryzzelle Snow C. Berco and Staryu Jarurangsripattanakul,

along with local broadcaster Richard Buckle from Surf 102.5, who shared informative and powerful stories and ideas with the audience.

Cell Dilon Executive Director Stamford International University Hua Hin-Cha-Am Campus who organised the event and was master of ceremonies on the day explained that over 500 students from across Thailand had applied to take part.

Students were asked to audition via video before the applicants were whittled down to 30, who were then invited to take part in a four week public speaking workshop, where the final six speakers were chosen.

The event began with a performance by Stamford Dance Club before speakers shared a variety of philosophical stories and ideas on a range of topics which included fear and regret.

Seventeen year old student Aonkanya Chaimun, who throughout her talk displayed maturity well beyond her years, delivered an insightful and relatable speech on the importance of overcoming the fear of failure and living a life without regrets.

Ms. Aonkanya, a high school student from Kanarat Bamrung Pathum Thani School and winner of the Stamford International University public speaking contest, told the audience that even in the event of failure, there is “no downside, only progress”.

TEDx STIUHuaHin was the second time Stamford’s Hua Hin campus has organised a TEDx event, with the first taking place virtually on 22 Jan 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

TEDx is a spin off of the popular TED talks, which started 26 years ago as a conference for professionals involved in Technology, Entertainment and Design. All of the talks are available online, some of which have been viewed millions of times.

According to the TEDx website, “the TEDx Program is designed to help communities, organizations and individuals to spark conversation and connection through local TED-like experiences.”

“At TEDx events, a screening of TED Talks videos — or a combination of live presenters and TED Talks videos — sparks deep conversation and connections at the local level. TEDx events are planned and coordinated independently, under a free license granted by TED”.

