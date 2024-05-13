Intense highway chase ends in Pranburi: Gas station attendant pursues non-paying customer across three provinces

In an incident spanning over 160 kilometers, a gas station attendant from Samut Songkhram province pursued a driver who fled after refueling, leading to his capture in Pranburi near Hua Hin.

The pursuit, which crossed three provinces, ended with the apprehension of a 53-year-old man accused of stealing 500 baht worth of fuel.

The incident began around 7:30 AM on May 10 when the suspect, driving a Toyota Vios sedan, stopped to fill up 500 baht worth of gas at a station along Rama II Road in the Bang Kan Taek sub-district.

After refueling, he deceitfully asked the attendant to scan a QR code for payment. However, as the attendant was securing the fuel cap, the suspect sped off.

The attendant, who was just about to finished work and was waiting for her boyfriend to pick her up, quickly got into the car and they initiated a chase.

Despite the driver’s attempts to lose them by running several red lights and driving recklessly, the attendant and her boyfriend followed closely, coordinating with the police and providing live updates of the suspect’s route.

The chase continued through Phetchaburi and into Prachuap Khiri Khan, eventually ending in Pranburi. However, the attendant’s vehicle suffered damage to its fuel injector due to the high speeds, costing thousands of baht in repairs.

The suspect, from Muang district of Khon Kaen province, was eventually detained and questioned at the Samut Songkhram Town Police Station.

Displaying confusion and incoherence, he claimed financial desperation as his motive, stating he intended to return home to Trang province but lacked the funds, leading him to flee after refueling.

During his detention, the attendant confronted the suspect, expressing her frustration and questioning his actions, particularly as he had previously waved at her during the chase. She reflected on the suspect’s mental state, contrasting his actions with his claims of confusion and instability.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanathip Ongklaew, the investigating officer, confirmed that the suspect had a notable criminal history, including nine similar cases across different years in Khon Kaen province.

The preliminary investigation indicates he has been charged with theft and using a vehicle to facilitate his escape.

