Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort Presents: Meet The Wine Maker Dinner with Stonefish Wines

An Exceptional Culinary Experience Featuring Renowned Winemaker Peter Papanikitas

Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort is delighted to announce an exclusive culinary event – the Meet The Wine Maker Dinner, featuring the acclaimed Stonefish Wines. This extraordinary dining experience is set to take place on June 14th at Le Colonial and June 15th at Azure, promising guests an evening of refined elegance and gourmet excel- lence.

In partnership with Stonefish Wines, founded by the esteemed winemaker Peter Papanikitas, Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort aims to create an unforgettable evening that marries exquisite cuisine with exceptional wines. With over four decades of experience and a legacy of produc- ing award-winning wines, Peter brings unparalleled expertise and passion to this event.

Guests will embark on a culinary journey through a multi-course meal designed to complement the finest offerings from Stonefish Wines. The menu features highlights such as Hokkaido Scallop paired with Stonefish Platinum Sparkling NV, Smoked Beetroot accompanied by 2023 Stonefish Sauvignon Blanc, Phuket Lobster enhanced by 2022 Stonefish Chardonnay, and Rangers Valley Wagyu complemented by Stonefish “Icon” Shiraz. The evening will conclude with a delightful InterContinental Snow egg dessert, served with Wicked Secrets Pink Mos- cato.

Stonefish Wines, sourced from Australia’s most celebrated wine regions including Margaret River, Barossa Valley, Eden Valley, Adelaide Hills, and the Hunter Valley, will be the stars of the evening.

Each bottle reflects the unique terroir of its origin, contributing to Stonefish’s in- ternational acclaim and perfectly enhancing our gourmet offerings.

We invite our guests to indulge in this harmonious celebration of fine dining and wine. Dinners start at 6:30 PM and are priced at 3,500 Baht per person. For reservations and inquiries, please visit our website at https://huahin.intercontinental.com/ or contact (66) 032 616 999 or ichh.dining@ihg.com.

