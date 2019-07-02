MORE INTERNATIONAL TENNIS HEADING FOR TRUE ARENA STARTING THIS MONTH

True Arena in Hua Hin will host a total nine ITF World Tour Tennis circuits which offer more than US$155,000 prize-money between July and November.
Khun Suwat Liptapanlop, advisory chairman of the organizing committee, said four ITF events have been staged at the tennis complex over the past four years, giving local players the chance to compete and climb up the world rankings.
Sponsored by Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand and XYZ Printing, the series will include three US$15,000 Men’s Circuits, four US$15,000 Women’s Circuits and two US$25,000 Women’s Circuits.
“By organising home ITF tournaments, Thai players can pursue their career without having to travel abroad, which incurs high expenses,” said Khun Suwat.
The nine-event ITF series will start with four US$15,000 Women’s Circuit events: week one from July 1-7, week two from July 8-14, week three from October 7-13 and week four from October 14-20.
The three Men’s Circuits consists of week one from August 19-25, week 2 from August 26-September 1 and week three from September 2-8.