Investigation launched into death of Prachuap woman, 39, after ‘mix and match’ COVID vaccine

Health officials will investigate the cause of death of a woman in Mueang Prachup who died after receiving a ‘mix and match‘ COVID-19 vaccination.

Pongpak Satthasophon, 39, was found dead by her husband at 7pm on Tuesday night at the tuition centre where she worked in Mueang district.

Husband, Saksit Dujwan, 44, said his wife was found dead less than 24 hours after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Prachuap Hospital.

Mr Saksit explained the AstraZeneca vaccine was his wife’s second dose, having previously received a dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

Mr Saksit said his wife had complained of a headache and cold on Monday but that she was feeling better by Tuesday.

He also said his wife was on medication for high blood pressure.

Mr Saksit, who lived with his wife in Koh Lak, said he tried in vain to perform CPR after finding her body.

Mr Saksit said he wants the autopsy to confirm whether his wife’s death was a result of mixing two vaccines.

While his wife had high blood pressure, the doctors told her that she should not be at risk from taking the vaccine.

The ‘mix and match’ vaccination policy, which is in place throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan is in line with directives issued by Thailand’s National Committee on Immunization.

Early this month, the Thai government endorsed a plan to mix doses of the coronavirus vaccines of Sinovac and AstraZeneca, despite some public unease about use of the largely untested strategy.

The strategy to mix and match vaccines will help boost immunity, the government said.

