Investigation ongoing in Prachuap Khiri Khan bus tragedy; Compensation for victims announced

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Surapong Piyachot, visited the scene of a catastrophic bus accident that happened in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday.

The incident, involving a Bangkok-Nathawi passenger bus colliding with a tree, occurred in Thap Sakae District, near Wanakorn National Park, and resulted in 14 deaths and 35 injuries.

The accident, which took place on December 5 around 1:00 AM along Phetkasem Road, has raised pressing questions about road safety and driver vigilance.

Although preliminary investigations indicate that the road conditions were adequate, with a straight path and good surface conditions, the exact cause of the driver losing control remains undetermined. Authorities are exploring various possibilities, including driver fatigue, as part of the investigation.

During his visit on December 6, Mr. Piyachot, accompanied by high-ranking officials including Mr. Sorapong Paithoonpong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and Mr. Jirut Wisaljit, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, emphasized the urgency of assisting and compensating the victims. A coordination center has been established at Thap Sakae Hospital to support the families and relatives of those affected.

Tragically, all 14 deceased have been identified, with most already claimed by their families for funeral rites. The injured, including six in critical condition, are receiving care at Thap Sakae and Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospitals.

Mr. Surapong Piyachot, Deputy Minister of Transport, told reporters that his visit represented the government’s support for the victims, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and injured.

He ordered an in-depth investigation into the true cause of the accident, analyzing multiple dimensions and hypotheses, such as whether it was due to vehicle, road conditions, or the lack of warning signs near the large tree.

The incident will be used as a case study to develop preventive measures, especially for upcoming festivals like New Year and Songkran.

Preliminary reports from the Department of Land Transport indicated that the involved vehicle had passed its inspection and was traveling at 88 km/h at the time of the accident, as per GPS data, which is within the legal speed limit of 90 km/h.

In response to inquiries about increasing the number of drivers beyond two to take turns driving, he mentioned that this issue would require further consideration.

In terms of victim support, Srisiam Tour Co., Ltd. is arranging the transportation of the deceased to their hometowns and providing initial financial assistance of 5,000 baht.

Additionally, compensation under the Motor Vehicle Accident Victims Protection Act will be provided: 500,000 baht for each fatality and up to 80,000 baht for each injury. For expenses exceeding the Act’s coverage, claims can be made from the accident insurance, with a cap of 100,000 baht per person.

Relatives of the victims seeking accommodation assistance can contact the numbers 084-875-4170 or 089-178-0031.

