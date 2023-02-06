It’s harvest time! A must try experience is happening at Monsoon Valley Vineyard in February

Harvest is a great time to visit a vineyard.

It is the time of year when the grapes are being picked and processed, offering a unique opportunity to witness the wine-making process and to see the vineyard at its most active.

It’s also a great opportunity to taste the freshly pressed juice and possibly sample some of the new wines that will be available in the coming months.

In Hua Hin, Monsoon Valley Vineyard is hosting its Harvest Festival between February 18-26.

The Festival is a must attend event for anyone who loves good wine, delicious food, and a festive atmosphere.

It is a celebration of the culmination of the vineyard’s harvest season and is a chance for visitors to immerse themselves in the world of winemaking.

For just 450 THB, visitors to the Harvest Festival will receive a tour of the vineyard and can get in on the action and experience the wine making process first-hand by picking and stomping grapes from the vineyard’s orchards. This is followed by wine blending or a wine painting activity for kids and non-wine drinkers.

In addition, the vineyard setting provides a stunning backdrop for the festival, surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful landscape. You can take a stroll through the vineyards, enjoy the scenery, and appreciate the beauty of nature.

The Harvest Festival at Monsoon Valley Vineyard is set to be a fantastic event that should be on every wine lover’s and foodie’s calendar.

From experiencing the winemaking process to enjoying delicious food, you’re sure to have a great time. So mark your calendar and plan to attend this year’s festival!

To reserve your spot at the Harvest Festival visit: https://monsoonvalley.com/en/harvest-season

Harvest Festival Dinner with Monsoon Valley and Jungle Aid

The Harvest Festival will also see Monsoon Valley Vineyard put on a special event to raise money for local charity Jungle Aid.

Jungle Aid does excellent work helping to provide medical aid, education, support and micro-business opportunities to improve the lives of people living in remote locations throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan and beyond.

The Harvest Festival Dinner takes place on Saturday, February 18.

Guests will be picked up from Monsoon Valley Wine bar in central Hua Hin and taken by bus to the Vineyard (250 THB transportation fee).

At 4pm guests will go on a tour of the vineyard before taking part in grape picking, stomping and wine blending.

At 6pm there will be a sumptuous buffet dinner with two hours of free flow, before traveling back to Hua Hin at 9pm.

Price:

🍇 2 hours Free flow THB 2,500 per person

🍇 Kid ( 6 – 12 years old ) THB 1,250 per person

🍇 Round trip transfer from Monsoon wine bar to Monsoon Valley THB 250 per person

To reserve your place on the Monsoon Valley Jungle Aid dinner contact:

Khamarat Chorchuvong 0818089596

soapme.huahin@gmail.com

