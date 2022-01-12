Jan 12: Prachuap reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 66 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Jan 12) reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, 66 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 7 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 4 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 1 case in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

A further 2 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,392 cumulative total cases in the province, 640 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 20,630 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 124 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 852,636 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 411,289 have received one dose and 384,970 have received both doses, and 55,937 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 440 persons receiving it so far.

