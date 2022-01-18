Jan 18: Prachuap reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 30 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Jan-18th) reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, 30 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 3 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 cases in Sam Roi Yot, No- case in Kuiburi, 8 cases in Thap Sakae, 3 cases in Bang Saphan, No-case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 4 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. One death was reported today.

Of the 21,785 cumulative total cases in the province, 404 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 21,256 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say no patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 133 are asymptomatic, and 270 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 880,332 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 412,986 have received one dose and 387,745 have received both doses, and 75,866 people have received a third ‘booster’

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 3,725 persons receiving it so far.

