Jan 20: Prachuap reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 36 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Jan 20) reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, 36 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, 6 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, No-case in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 12 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today. A further 3 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 21,920 cumulative total cases in the province, 343 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 458 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since January 1, 2022.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 337 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital and 378 people at Home & Community Isolation.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 891,209 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 413,516 have received one dose and 388,874 have received both doses, and 84,603 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 4,216 persons receiving it so far.

