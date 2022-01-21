Jan 21: Prachuap reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, 52 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Jan 21) reported 102 new COVID-19 cases, 52 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 7 cases were found in Pranburi, 7 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 12 cases in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 1 case in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 10 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

A further 10 cases were found in people who had travelled to Hua Hin from overseas.

Of the 22,022 cumulative total cases in the province, 347 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 541 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 340 are in what is described as a moderate condition in hospital. A further 394 people are at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 894,782 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 413,695 have received one dose and 388,874 have received both doses, and 87,208 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 4,374 people receiving it so far.

