Jan 25: Prachuap reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 40 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Jan 25) reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, 40 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 8 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 8 case in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 9 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,296 cumulative total cases in the province, 435 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 857 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January 2022.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 910,661 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 414,562 have received one dose and 391,240 have received both doses, and 98,963 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 5,896 persons receiving it so far.

