Jan 27: Prachuap reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 31 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Jan 27) reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 31 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 5 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 0 case in Kuiburi,

6 cases in Thap Sakae, 5 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 1 case in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,418 cumulative total cases in the province, 350 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,048 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January-2022.

Health officials say 8 patients is currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 342 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital and 339 people at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 918,017 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 414,986 have received one dose and 392,023 have received both doses, and 104,409 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 6,599 persons receiving it so far.

