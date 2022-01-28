Jan 28: Prachuap reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 28 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Jan 28) reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, 28 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 9 cases were found in Pranburi, zero cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi,

3 cases in Thap Sakae, 6 cases in Bang Saphan, 1 case in Bang Saphan Noi, and 15 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,480 cumulative total cases in the province, 365 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,107 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January-2022.

Health officials say 7 patients is currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 358 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital and 322 people at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 919, 588 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 415,093 have received one dose and 392,088 have received both doses, and 105,624 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 6,753 persons receiving it so far.

