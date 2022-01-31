Jan 31: Prachuap reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 15 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Jan 31) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, 15 were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 12 cases were found in Pranburi, 4 cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi,

3 cases in Thap Sakae, 5 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 13 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 22,680 cumulative total cases in the province, 376 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,298 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged, since 1st January-2022.

Health officials say 6 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 370 are in what is described as a moderate condition in the hospital.

A further 314 people at Home & Community Isolation or are staying in quarantine.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 922,854 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Of those, 415,297 have received one dose and 392,348 have received both doses, and 108,183 people have received a third ‘booster’.

Meanwhile, the fourth dose for medical personnel has begun, with 7,026 persons receiving it so far.

