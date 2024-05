Jazz fans – the “Live Hua Hin Life – Live Hua Hin Jazz” event takes place this weekend

A jazz event is taking place in Hua Hin this weekend.

The Live Hua Hin Life – Live Hua Hin Jazz is being held at Let’s Sea Hua Hin’s Al Fresco Resort, Let’s Sea Hua Hin’s Beach Restaurant, and Loligo Resort Hua Hin, in partnership with Thailand’s top jazz talents.

Be among the first to experience the revival of jazz in Hua Hin, themed “Live Hua Hin Life – Live Hua Hin Jazz.”

Entry is free but attendees are required to purchase vouchers which can be used at Let’s Sea Hua Hin. Details of which can be found below.

Here is the schedule:

Let’s Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort @ Pool Island (Exclusive to in-residence guests only):

Friday-Saturday, May 4-5, 2024

15:30-17:30: Smooth Jazz & Royal Compositions by His Majesty King Rama IX, performed by Roykhien Duet (Roykhien & Tew)

Let’s Sea Hua Hin Al Fresco Resort @ Let’s Sea Hua Hin’s Beach Restaurant:

Friday, May 4, 2024

15:00-17:00: Mellow Jazz by Changton Duet (Changton & Pey)

17:00-19:00: Bossa Nova & Timeless Classics by Saranmy Trio (Changton, Pey & My)

19:00-21:00: Timeless Classics & Groovy Jazz by Roykhien Trio featuring Saranmy Taweerat (Roykhien, Tew, Gong & My)

Saturday, May 5, 2024

09:00-11:00: Smooth Coffee & Classic Jazz by Capybara Duet (Mes & Pim)

15:00-17:00: Mellow Jazz by Pey Duet (Pey & Roykhien)

17:00-19:00: Gypsy Jazz by Bachswing (Champ, Kongtoon & Changton)

19:00-21:00: Timeless Classics & Groovy Jazz by Pey Quartet featuring Saranmy Taweerat (Pey, Roykhien, Tew, Gong & My)

Sunday, May 6, 2024

09:00-11:00: Smooth Coffee & Classic Jazz by Bachswing (Champ, Kongtoon & Changton)

Special Offer: Money-Increasing Value Voucher

Package A: Purchase for just THB 888 and receive a value of THB 1,000.

Package B: Purchase for just THB 1,222 and receive a value of THB 1,400.

Package C: Purchase for just THB 1,888 and receive a value of THB 2,200.

Note: This promotion is valid only at Let’s Sea Hua Hin’s Beach Restaurant from May 4-6, 2024, and cannot be combined with any other promotions.

Loligo Resort Hua Hin @ Lobby’s entrance:

Friday-Saturday, May 4-5, 2024

16:00-18:00: Open-Hat Street Jazz by Capybara Duet (Mes & Pim)

