Join the 21 Run at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp in Pranburi, July 29-30

The first ever 21 Run will take place on the weekend of 29-30 July, 2023, at the Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp in Pranburi, south of Hua Hin.

Organized by Nich Event and sponsored by L’or Essenso, Singha, Nok Air, Pocari Sweat, Jetts Fitness, Hua Hin Today, Thai Run, Armyland, Infantry Center, Army Reserve Center, this event promises to be an exciting and unique experience for all participants.

The event opens on July 29, where participants can collect their race shirt and bib, while the race itself gets underway on July 30.

The 21 Run will provide runners with the opportunity to race along paved routes at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp, an area that is often unseen by members of the public.

The 21 Run will take runners on a route through the beautiful and scenic setting of the army camp.

The course will showcase stunning views of the surrounding area, and runners will have the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of their surroundings while pushing themselves to the limit.

With distances of 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km to choose from, runners of all abilities can take part in this exciting event.

The Half Marathon, which covers a distance of 21 km, will start at 05:21 am. The Mini Marathon, covering a distance of 10 km, will start at 05:51 am, while the Fun Run, covering a distance of 5 km, will start at 06:11 am.

Early bird registration rates are available from April 24 – May 8, 2023, with prices starting at 690 THB for the Half Marathon, 590 THB for the Mini Marathon, and 390 THB for the Fun Run.

Participants can expect a well-organized and fun event, with water stations and refreshments provided along the route, as well as music and entertainment at the finish line.

In addition to the race experience, participants in the 21 km Half Marathon can look forward to the chance of winning overall and age group prizes in both male and female categories.

The top finishers will receive recognition and a prize for their impressive performance.

Furthermore, every participant will receive a race shirt and bib to wear during the race, as well as a commemorative medal upon completion of their chosen distance.

“We are thrilled to be organizing the first ever 21 Run at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp,” said race organizers.

“This promises to be a unique and exciting experience for all participants, and we are delighted to have the support of our sponsors, who have made this event possible.”

“We invite runners to sign up as soon as possible and take advantage of the early bird rates.

“21 Run promises to be an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels and ages, and we hope to see you at the starting line on July 30 at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp.

With a route that is designed to challenge and inspire, the 21 Run at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp is an event that you won’t want to miss.

To register for the 21 Run or to find out more information, please visit the event website at https://race.thai.run/21run.

Contact:

Nich Event

Email: eventco@summitnich.com

Phone: +66 97-260-1955

Facebook: 21RunHalfMarathon

