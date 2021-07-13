July 13: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 68 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 99 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (July 16).

Of the new cases, 68 were found in Hua Hin, and were linked to new or existing clusters. The cases were found at clusters at the Dole fruit processing factory (63), the Tagerng factory, a local night market, and the Pacharapol company.

However, the exact numbers of cases reported at the other locations were not available at the time of posting.

Fourteen cases were from Prachaup residents who were transferred back to the province for treatment.

Elsewhere in the province, Pranburi reported 21 new cases, 1 case was found in Sam Roi Yot, 1 in Kuiburi, 4 in Prachaup Khiri Khan and 4 in Bang Saphan.

No more deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 11.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,587.

Meanwhile, 69 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,587 cumulative total cases in the province, 937 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,639 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 50 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 63 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 91,438 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 68,100 receiving a first dose and 23,200 receiving two doses. The numbers include 3,200 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

