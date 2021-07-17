Health officials reported a total of 63 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday (July 17).

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Hua Hin, 4 of which were from the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory and 1 at a cluster at a market.

From the other cases, 8 were found in Pranburi, 11 Sam Roi Yot, 2 in Kuiburi, 3 in Thap Sakae, 2 in Bang Saphan, 1 in Bang Saphan Noi and 17 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan..

No deaths was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,828.

Meanwhile, 102 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,828 cumulative total cases in the province, 681 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,134 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 43 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 75 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, 99,539 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 76,036 receiving a first dose and 23,503 receiving two doses. The numbers include 4,521 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

