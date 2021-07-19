July 19: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 10 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 50 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (July 19).

Of the new cases, 10 were found in Hua Hin, 6 in Pranburi, 6 in Sam Roi Yot, 6 in Kuiburi, 4 in Thap Sakae, 6 in Bang Saphan, and 12 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

14 patients were transferred to the province for treatment.

No deaths was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,926.

Meanwhile, 36 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,926 cumulative total cases in the province, 703 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,210 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 62 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 56 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, 99,539 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 76,036 receiving a first dose and 23,503 receiving two doses. The numbers include 4,521 people who have received the Sinopharm vaccine which was recently purchase by Hua Hin Municipality for people registered as living in Hua Hin.

