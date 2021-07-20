July 20: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 4 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday (July 20).

Of the new cases, 4 were found in Hua Hin, 4 in Pranburi, 2 in Sam Roi Yot, 6 in Kuiburi, 3 in Thap Sakae, 7 in Bang Saphan 7, 5 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 19 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

7 people were returned to the province for treatment.

No deaths was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 3,970.

Meanwhile, 29 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 3,970 cumulative total cases in the province, 718 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,239 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 61 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 43 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that over 100,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, only approximately 30,000 people have received two or more doses.

