July 21: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 19 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 43 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Wednesday (July 21).

Of the new cases, 19 were found in Hua Hin, 5 of which were at clusters, 7 in Pranburi, 3 in Sam Roi Yot, 1 in Kuiburi, 6 in Thap Sakae, 1 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

3 people were returned to the province for treatment, while 18 cases were of people who were infected in other provinces.

No deaths was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,013.

Meanwhile, 30 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,013 cumulative total cases in the province, 731 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,269 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 61 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 72 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that almost 116,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, only approximately 30,000 people have received two or more doses.

