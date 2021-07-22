July 22: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 16 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 59 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (July 22).

Of the new cases, 16 were found in Hua Hin, 7 in Pranburi, 1 in Sam Roi Yot, 9 in Kuiburi, 8 in Thap Sakae, 6 in Bang Saphan, 5 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 7 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

3 cases were people who were returned to the province for treatment.

No deaths was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 13.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,072.

Meanwhile, 32 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,072 cumulative total cases in the province, 758 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,301 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 56 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 64 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 118,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 88,471 have received one dose and 29,012 have received both doses. 1,216 people have received a third ‘booster’. 362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

