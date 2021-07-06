July 6: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Health officials reported a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday (July 6).

Of the new cases, 22 were found in Hua Hin, 3 of which were linked to the cluster at the pineapple processing factory.

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 4 new cases, 1 case were found in Bang Saphan Noi and two cases each were found in Pranburi, Bang Saphan and Thap Sakae.

One more death was reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 8.

Health officials said Tuesday’s figures include 8 patients who were transferred from Bangkok.

The new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,851.

Meanwhile, 26 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,851 cumulative total cases in the province, 527 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,316 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 23 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 34 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 72,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 49,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

