July Songkran postponed again

The proposed July Songkran Festival has been postponed again indefinitely as many schools and businesses have just started to open and are still coping with the “new normal” regulations.

PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha said that a long holiday would not be advisable for government agencies as they need to remain at work. The holiday might be set at different times instead of having 3 consecutive days of celebration.

A 4-day weekend holiday have just been approved yesterday by the Cabinet that includes Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent from July 4 – 7. Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said that Songkran might be pushed forward in August or September.

“Rest assured the 3-day Songkran Festival is still to come,” says the PM. “We just need to assess the Covid-19 situation first before considering other plans,” he added.

Sources: Coconuts Bangkok | Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

comments