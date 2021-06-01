June 1: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

HUA HIN: Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (June 1), bringing the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,691.

Of the new cases, 11 were found in Hua Hin, 9 of which were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, the 2 other cases were found in Kui Buri.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

23 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,691 cumulative total cases in the province, 160 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,527 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

