June 11: GOOD NEWS – Prachuap Khiri Khan reports just 1 new COVID-19 case

Health officials for Prachuap Khiri Khan province reported just a single new COVID-19 case on Friday (June 11), and even then, the case was linked to a cluster at a factory.

This means that no COVID-19 cases are being discovered outside of the current known clusters.

Friday’s confirmed case was found at Surachai poultry factory and brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,024.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Meanwhile, 11 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,024 cumulative total cases in the province, 380 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,640 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 3 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 50,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

