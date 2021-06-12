June 12: Health officials report 6 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin, one more death

Health officials on Saturday (June 12) reported 6 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin, all of which were linked to clusters at factories in the area.

Of the new cases, 4 were found at the fruit factory cluster and 1 other case was found at the cluster at the poultry factory. Another case was in Kuiburi.

Saturday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,031.

One new death were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 5.

Meanwhile, 17 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,031 cumulative total cases in the province, 369 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,657 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 50,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

