June 13: Prachuap reports 34 new COVID-19 cases – most linked to factory clusters

Health officials on Sunday (June 13) reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan, nearly all of them linked to clusters at factories in the area.

Of the new cases, 24 were found at the fruit factory cluster and 6 other cases were found at the cluster at the poultry factory. 1 other case was found in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,065.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 6 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,065 cumulative total cases in the province, 397 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,663 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Almost 50,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

