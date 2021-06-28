June 28: Prachuap reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, majority at Hua Hin clusters

Health officials reported a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday (June 28), 35 of which were found in Hua Hin.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the cases (31) were linked to the cluster at the Dole fruit processing factory, while 2 cases were discovered at a new cluster found at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

Three cases each were logged in Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot and Prachuap Khiri Khan while, one other case was located in Bang Saphan.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Monday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,569.

Meanwhile, 6 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,569 cumulative total cases in the province, 528 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,029 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 10 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 10 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 64,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 41,000 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

Also on Monday, health officials announced the latest quarantine requirements to people travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok and nine other provinces.

