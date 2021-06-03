June 3: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (June 3), the second successive day where the number of new cases have been in single digits.

Thursday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,704.

Of the new cases, 5 were from Hua Hin, one of them was a 63-year-old Italian man, 3 from Pranburi, and 1 from Mueang Prachuap.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

3 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,704 cumulative total cases in the province, 168 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,532 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 6 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

