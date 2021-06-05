June 5: Sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin

HUA HIN:– Health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (June 5).

The cases were discovered among workers at a poultry processing factory in Hua Hin and comes after the province had reported several days of just single digit new infections.

Saturday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,748.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

9 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,48 cumulative total cases in the province, 195 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,549 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

