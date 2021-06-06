June 6: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hua Hin and surrounding area

Health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (June 6).

The majority of the cases (13) were discovered among workers at a poultry processing factory in Hua Hin, the confirmed location of a new COVID-19 cluster. Two other cases were discovered in Kuiburi.

One case was linked to a previous cluster at a pineapple factory in the area.

Sunday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,766.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

26 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,766 cumulative total cases in the province, 187 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,575 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 4 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 4 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

