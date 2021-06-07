June 7: Another sharp rise in COVID-19 infections reported in Hua Hin

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (June 7), the most infections reported in a single day since mid-May.

Of the new cases, 27 were found at the cluster at the poultry factory, 17 at the Dole fruit factory and 1 case was found in Pranburi.

Monday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,811.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

7 people were also discharged from hospital.

Of the 1,811 cumulative total cases in the province, 225 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 1,582 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 4 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

