June 9: Health officials in Hua Hin report 87 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials for Prachuap Khiri Khan province, including Hua Hin, reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (June 9).

While the number of new cases is the most reported in a single day for more than one month, almost all the cases were found among factory workers. Outside of the clusters, there were no new cases discovered in Hua Hin.

Of the new cases, 86 were found among workers at a cluster at a fruit processing factory, 1 at a poultry factory, 3 in Pranburi and 1 from a person in Bangsaphan Noi who had just returned from Phang Nga.

Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 1,929.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4.

Meanwhile, 5 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 1,929 cumulative total cases in the province, 301 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,624 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 5 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 5 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

