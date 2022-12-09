Junior-Asian Golf Academy to open at Black Mountain Golf Club

Asia’s first full-service golf academy, which combines full time golf training and Tier 1 international standard education, is set to open in Hua Hin.

The Junior-Asian Golf Academy will be run in partnership with Black Mountain Golf Club and the Canadian Northern Pre-University (NPU).

Combining Tier 1 international acclaimed Canadian High School (15-18) education with a golf program, the Junior-Asian Golf Academy curriculum offers a path for junior golfers around the world to further their academic ambitions and develop golfing skills at a professional golfing facility, with the support of a resident international PGA coach.

The academic aspect of the students’ education is delivered hybridly by the Northern Pre-University.

For students, the Pre-University structures a personalized academic course with time management flexibility, allowing them to fulfill their academic goals while at the same time pursue their sporting passion and building the foundation for a golfing career.

Through Junior-Asian Golf Academy, NPU provides quality education in a blended learning environment, being administered by Canadian teachers, and complemented by local teachers in the classroom.

Courses are internationally recognized and approved by the NCAA Eligibility Center (National Commission for Certifying Agencies).

All students enrolling with Junior-Asian Golf Academy will live at Black Mountain and have the opportunity to train and play at this first-class golfing facility.

The combined package allows students to pursue their dream of becoming a professional golf player and at the same time elevate their chances of being accepted by the best Universities around the world.

Student-Athletes will be visited twice per year, at least, by NCAA recruiting teams, at Black Mountain, with a supplementary trip and tour to the US, to visit top US Division I, II, III, schools, annually.

Led by Head of School, Dr. Cell Dilon, the Junior-Asian Golf Academy provides an internationally accredited hybrid learning environment, where students are taught by qualified international and local teachers, is combined with practicing, and competing at the highest level of golf, at Black Mountain Golf Club, around Thailand and throughout Asia, with opportunities for travel to Europe and North America.

Black Mountain features not only world class golf, but the latest in golf technology administered by our professional staff, monitoring and reporting student-golfer progress.

The program follows the international school year and will begin in September 2023 (and completed in early June 2024).

Hybrid learning allows for flexible classroom study, flexible learning environment in the event travel is required, and a complete choice of academics ensuring student-golfers maximize their options when considering post-high school learning and golfing options – e.g., NCAA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other global destinations.

The academic aspect of the program consists of 120 hours of classroom study per course, fulfilling the requirements for an internationally recognized Canadian high school diploma, covering sciences, maths, arts, and humanities.

Golf consists of 8 to 10 hours of training with the PGA golf coach per week, 2 rounds on 9-hole golf course per week and 2 rounds of 18-hole golf course per week, as well as access to short game, and driving range facilities.

Enrolment will be limited to 28 student-athletes in 2022-23 seasons, with priority being given to early applicants.

For more information about the Junior-Asian Golf Academy including on enrolment, scholarships and tuition contact Cell Dilion on +66 8-23347671 or email cell.dilon@j-aga.com

https://www.j-aga.com/

NPU facts

There are over 10,000 Northern Pre-University graduates

Over 800 students are enrolled in the 2022-23 academic year

Upon graduation, 100% of NPU students are accepted into universities

The Canadian Northern Pre-University is a Tier 1 (premiere) education provider

BMG facts

Hosted multiple European Tour and Asian Tour events

Best training facility in Thailand, popular with many Tour players

Awarded No. 59 in Golf Digest’s World Top 100

Awarded Best Course in Thailand by Golf Digest

Voted Best Course in Thailand 7 consecutive years (Asian Golf Magazine)

