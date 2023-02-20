Khao Lom Muak: This is when you can climb to one of the most spectacular viewpoints in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The schedule for when people can climb to the top of the Khao Lom Muak viewpoint has been announced by the Wing 5 military unit.

Khao Lom Muak offers some of the most spectacular views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area.

The viewpoint is only open at certain times throughout the year, normally during national holidays or on long weekends.

Hiking to the top is under the supervision of military personnel from the neighboring Wing 5 military base.

It is 902ft to the summit and there are 496 steps to climb on the way. The ascent can take well over an hour, more likely closer to two hours.

The trail starts off fairly easy but gets more difficult as you get closer to the summit.

At certain points you need to hoist yourself up using the ropes that are secured along the trail.

Military personnel are on hand to provide assistance to people who may need it.

Now it has been announced that the viewpoint will be open on:

March 4-6

April 13-16

June 3-5

July 28-30

August 12-14

October 13-15, 21-23

December 9-11

December 30 – January 2, 2024

Previously, anyone wishing to climb to the summit of Khao Lom Muak had to register in advance with the number of climbers limited per trip.

But now, registration in advance is no longer required. Instead, those wishing to take part simply register on the day between 06.00-10.00 hrs.

Guidelines for those wishing to climb Khao Lom Muak are as follows:

Register in front of the event only from 06.00-10.00 hrs.

There are no advance reservations; activities may be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

Location: Chao Pho Khao Lom Muak Shrine, Wing 5

Free of charge

Prepare your ID card to exchange for a ticket to enter the area

If registered, you must be present between 06.00 and 10:00 a.m – no exceptions.

There is no limit to the number of hikes that can be taken.

Both Thais and foreigners can attend.

Along the way, there are soldiers on hand to help at all times.

Permitted to prepare drinking water.

Check that your body is prepared. There are a total of 496 steps but part of the route requires climbing by rope and could be challenging for some people.

Guidelines

Get enough sleep before the big day.

Not recommended if the driver arrives and immediately conquers the mountain.

If you have a congenital disease, you must notify the staff so that they can provide you with advice.

If you go up to conquer and are unable to continue, take a break; do not force it.

The progression of steps before reaching the summit of the mountain

People who climb to the summit may receive a certificate of completion. Please notify officers before climbing the peak so that the name can be published as soon as possible (you can accept it or not, it’s not required).

Regulations

Put on gloves.

Only wear sneakers or appropriate footwear (slippers/sandals/flip flops are not permitted.)

Do not fly drones. It is strictly forbidden to take photos around the airport.

Do not throw trash.

